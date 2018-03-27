Street racing crash that killed 65-year-old man captured on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. -- A driver in California was killed in a hit-and-run crash caused by street racers, and it was all captured on camera.

A surveillance video shows a 65-year-old man in a white car obeying traffic laws on Oak Street in Stockton. Investigators say a black truck approaching the man's car was not only speeding but unlawfully racing.

“Somebody lost their life over here. I worry about my kids and my family, you know what I’m saying?” neighbor Thaddeus Bush Jr. told KTXL.

Bush said he saw the aftermath of the collision that claimed the 65-year-old's life.

“Innocent man died here yesterday for nothing," Bush said. "Now somebody grieving over [their] loved one because somebody wanted to try to go fast.”

Investigators with the Stockton Police Department say two drivers, including the one in the truck, had been illegally racing on California Street late Sunday afternoon.

“This horrific video just shows the consequences," said Officer Joe Silva.

Police say the victim had nothing to do with the race. After the crash, the driver of the black truck could be heard speeding away.

“Very powerful collision and we’re looking for all the suspects involved," Silva said.

Bush says this is just one of many accidents he’s witnessed over the past few weeks. Back in February, a car took out a part of a nearby fence.

“Be safe when you come around here, you know. Think about other people when you driving, especially when [you're] around this area," he said.

Police are not releasing the description of the other suspect's vehicle. KTXL has been told that car has been impounded.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the persons suspected of killing the 65-year-old. The San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.