× Three suspects at large after Granite City home invasion

GRANITE CITY, IL — Three armed men are still on the run after Granite City police say they broke into a home Monday morning.

Police say a mother and her children were inside the home on Wilson Avenue when the three men barged in. One of the victims says a man hit her in the head with his gun. Police say they didn’t steal anything. 

The homeowners think they were targeting someone else but broke into the wrong home.