Truck fleeing police plunges into swollen Bourbeuse River in St. Clair, Mo.

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say three people were rescued from a pickup in the Bourbeuse River near St. Clair after fleeing from a deputy and driving into the rain-swollen waterway.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy spotted the Ford Ranger in the St. Clair area shortly after midnight on Tuesday and tried to stop it because its tail lights weren’t working.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the deputy pursued it down a narrow country road. The road stops near the Bourbeuse River, but the driver plunged into the water.

Rescuers from the St. Clair Fire Department pulled three people from the vehicle.

The driver and one passenger were arrested on active warrants. The sheriff’s office says it plans to seek a charge of resisting arrest by flight and several traffic charges.