Ballpark Village will have a new way to see baseball games by 2020

ST. LOUIS - At 700 Clark Avenue in downtown St. Louis they play baseball, capacity 45,538.

Busch Stadium Three has called this home since 2006.

But this season, they`re subtracting a few seats to make a few additions.

“Each of those sections had about 20 rows in it total. So, we created nine rows of standing areas and also a couple of rows of casual seating,” Joe Abernathy, Vice President Facility Planning & Engineering St. Louis Cardinals. “So, you`ll be able to sit down and watch a game without having to sit the whole time in a stadium chair. So, we think it`ll give fans a few options.”

One thousand seats were removed from the upper right field area to make way for the new Budweiser Terrace, an upper deck opportunity to stretch your legs.

But come 2020 there will be a whole new way of viewing a ballgame from One Cardinal Way.

“So, this is where people will be able to come in and pick out their apartment,” says Marnie Sauls, Executive Director Residential Management the Cordish Company. “We`ll have a 3D tour so they can see what their exact view will be and the kitchen and bathroom area look like.”

At Ballpark Village they`re getting their showroom apartment leasing center ready for opening day.

Here fans can get a gateway city gander at what one of the 297 units will look like in the 29-story building, currently under construction.

“This whole wall is glass?” Asks Patrick Clark.

“Absolutely so you`d be looking into Busch Stadium,” says Sauls.

Starting at $1,400 a month on up to $7,900 hundred a month, One Cardinal Way will change the way baseball and how the city looks comes 2020.

Just a few of the ways watching baseball is changing in the present day and future of Cardinal Baseball.