Billy Busch child assault case in court Wednesday night

ST. LOUIS, MO — The assault case involving one of St. Louis` most famous names could forward Wednesday night in Creve Coeur municipal court. Billy Busch, a member of the famous Anheuser Busch family, is charged with fourth-degree assault. The municipal ordinance violation is for an altercation that happened last November at Chaminade College Preparatory School.

Creve Coeur Police say the incident started with a confrontation between Busch's son and a fellow six grader at a basketball practice. There was apparently some sort of scuffle between the two boys as they waited in line at practice. Busch is accused of grabbing the 11-year-old who was involved in the confrontation with his son then pushed him against a wall and his nose began to bleed.

Other adults at the practice separated Busch and the boy. A statement from the boy's father calls Busch's behavior highly inappropriate and that he physically assaulted their son.

Busch's attorney Scott Rosenblum says Busch's son was bullied and sucker punched and that when school personnel failed to act Busch reacted like any parent would.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Rosenblum will represent Busch at Wednesday's hearing at 5pm.