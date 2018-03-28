Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY…MARCH 29, 2018

More rain in play for Thursday…periods of rain…anytime but especially in the morning…some downpours at times…and chilly…52 for the high. Slow clearing late Thursday night…giving us a dry day on Friday with even some sunshine!!! partly sunny skies…then more rain Saturday and Sunday…even some wet snow possible Sunday night….neither day brings all day rains …so there will be some dry time…but not a very pretty Easter weekend on the way…any dry time is bonus time… just in the river of moisture from the southwest and the Gulf of Mexico.