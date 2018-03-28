× Detective tells Billy Busch ‘don’t stress out’ about assault case during call

ST. LOUIS – A detective with the Creve Coeur Police Department told beer mogul Billy Busch not to worry about a case involving allegations that Busch assaulted a minor, during a recorded phone call last November.

According to police, the incident occurred November 16, 2017 at Chaminade College Preparatory School. Busch is said to have intervened during a confrontation between his son and a fellow sixth-grader at a basketball practice. There was apparently some sort of scuffle between the two boys as they waited in line.

The police report indicates the 58-year-old Busch grabbed the 11-year-old who was involved in the confrontation with his son, then pushed him against a wall. The boy apparently hit his head and his nose began to bleed. However, police said the boy told them he was not hurt.

Other adults at the practice separated Busch and the 11-year-old. Police later issued a summons on fourth-degree assault charges against Busch, a misdemeanor charge in municipal court.

The phone call between the police detective and Busch was obtained by our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch after filing a Sunshine Law request with the department. The detective informed Busch of his rights to come in for a recorded interview and told him he would not be booked or fingerprinted.

Busch was told he could plead guilty in court and pay a fine or contest the matter, at which point a trial would be scheduled for a later date.

“It’s not something I’m looking at here thinking this is gonna be some big, gigantic investigation involving more than it entails,” the detective said.

Busch alludes to watching surveillance video of the incident, which he said shows the 11-year-old striking his son.

That case was originally slated to be heard in the municipal court Wednesday night at the Creve Coeur Government Center, but Creve Coeur police said the case has been rescheduled for May 2.