Developers want May start for Blues practice facility Maryland Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO - Developers are one step closer to building a new practice facility for the St. Louis Blues after the Maryland Heights Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit Tuesday night (March 27).

Conditional use permits must be approved when land is going to be used by the city in a way that is believed to benefit the community but may also bring excess traffic, crowds and noise. A conditional use permit establishes specific design standards and puts restrictions on the operations to avoid these unfavorable effects on the community.

The Maryland Heights City Council now has 60 days to approve the conditional use permit by majority vote.

The $78 million complex will be built on the east side of Casino Center Drive near Hollywood Casino. Developers hope to break ground on the new facility by May and have the project complete by summer of 2019.