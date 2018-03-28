× Edwardsville man indicted on child sex crimes

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 39-year-old Edwardsville, Illinois man for soliciting sex and nude photos from a minor.

According to court documents, the defendant, identified as Kyle Werner, contacted an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl online in late September 2017. Werner allegedly inquired about having sex with—and requesting nude pictures from—the girl.

The detective, posing as the girl, arranged a meeting with Werner for the purposes of having intercourse.

When Werner showed up at the arranged meeting place, he was taken into custody.

Werner was charged with enticement of a child under the age of 15 and attempted possession of child pornography (first offense).