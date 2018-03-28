Every wild Mexican wolf can be traced back to Eureka, Mo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Efforts to save a critically endangered species from extinction are happening right here in the St. Louis area. A local organization is celebrating and educating the community about the Mexican Wolf.

The Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka has been the birth site of approximately 40% of the Mexican gray wolves born in captivity. In fact, every Mexican wolf in the wild today can trace his or her roots back to the center in Eureka.

The EWC will be celebrating International Lobo Week with special events, including public tours on Sunday, Monday, Friday and Saturday that will focus on our Mexican wolves. Visitors will have an opportunity to write a 'Wolf Wish' and receive a commemorative Lobo Week sticker. The final Campfire Howl of the season will be on Saturday, March 31.

Endangered Wolf Center

6750 Tyson Valley Rd.

Eureka

636-938-5900

www.EndangeredWolfCenter.org