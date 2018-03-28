× First month’s Airbnb tax collections in Missouri outpaces projection

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The home-sharing and rental website Airbnb says it has remitted more than $306,000 in taxes in the first month under the agreement with the state of Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch estimated the agreement would generate $1.1 million annually in tax revenue to the state when it signed the agreement in January. The agreement became effective Feb. 1.

The company says in a statement the first month’s remittance suggests the revenue is already far outpacing projections.

Its Missouri host community earned $28.9 million in supplemental income in 2017 while welcoming 289,000 guest arrivals to the state.

St. Louis is its biggest market in Missouri, with 88,500 guest arrivals last year, totaling $9.14 million in host income.