Free class shows anyone how to help “Stop the Bleed”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Uncontrolled bleeding can kill someone within five to ten minutes. Would you know how to tie a tourniquet or use your hands to help? That's the goal of a new "Stop the Bleed" campaign initiated by the federal government.

The purpose of the campaign is better to prepare the public to save lives by raising awareness of basic actions to stop life-threatening bleeding following everyday emergencies, as well as man-made and natural disasters.

However, anyone at the scene can act as an immediate responder and save lives if they know what to do. That is the purpose of this education. DePaul Hospital has free classes on March 31.

Classes are also being offered by a group of trauma professionals at the Heights on March 30.

Stop The Bleed - Free Class

1:00pm - 3:00pm Friday

The Heights

8001 Dale Ave.

Richmond Heights