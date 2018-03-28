Local women share their experiences at screening for #METOO movement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, MO - More than a dozen local women shared their experience Wednesday night at a screening that is part of the #MeToo movement. The event, put on by Gazelle Magazine and Webster University, featured 15 Saint Louis women who also shared their experiences within the pages of the magazine's March issue.

The women said they hope sharing their stories will help other women going through the same experiences.

"We featured women that have an education, they have careers, they have families," said Cillah Hall, the magazine's publisher. "We wanted to show that it can happen to anybody."