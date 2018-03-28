× Man charged in Wildwood murder

WILDWOOD, Mo. – A Labadie, Missouri man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Wildwood man, whose body was discovered over the weekend.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, police found a 27-year-old unidentified man shot near a car on old Fox Creek Road on the morning of Sunday, March 25. At that time, investigators ruled it a suspicious death, but later determined it was a murder.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released, pending notification of family members.

Police arrested 38-year-old Brian Rasdall for the killing. He’s been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Rasdall is being held on a $100,000 bond.