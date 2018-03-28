Meramec River expected to crest late Friday, early Saturday at 17 feet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, Mo. – Wednesday brought good news on the flood watch. The Meramec River is expected to rise above flood stage in Valley Park by the end of the week, but not by much.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association’s forecast projected the river to go above flood stage (16 ft.) at Valley Park late Thursday night-Friday morning, but crest late Friday night-Saturday morning at 17.1 feet.

That’s nothing for Valley Park.

No floodgates are closing. No major roadways or no houses will be flooded.

During last year’s historic flooding, the Meramec crested at more than 43 feet in Valley Park, just shy of the record.

The only stretches of river expected to go beyond flood stage in the St. Louis region are the Meramec River from Valley Park to Sullivan and the Big River in Byrnesville.