ST. LOUIS, MO — Most runners have no idea what they look like when jogging. Physical Therapist Chris Heck from Mercy Therapy Services screens running styles. He says it is important to have good running mechanics.

Mercy Running Analysis Night

6:00pm - 7:30pm Thursday, April 5th

Mercy Therapy Services - Town & Country

1176 Town And Country Commons

Chesterfield

www.Mercy.net/ktvirun

636-893-1118