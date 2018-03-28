Metro East cemetery accused of reselling burial plots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROXANA, IL - Death is one of the few certainties of life, but uncertainty abounds for burial plot owners at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana. What they thought were solid as stone arrangements for the afterlife may be as shifty as wet soil.

“That’s terrible, yeah. After you pay for something,” said Christina McEuen.

He family owns three unused burial plots at Wanda cemetery. When accusations spread that the cemetery possibly resold plots, she immediately wanted answers.

"They said that everything is OK and then they said somebody is down there with them that’s going through all the records,” added McEuen.

South Roxana Police tell me a complaint was filed with the department in February after a woman attempted to get her money back for an unused plot she’d purchased several years back. Local police then contacted state officials.

“I don’t know whether this was a mistake on their part or whether this was done intentionally,” said Josh Sullivant, board president for Wanda Cemetery.

He says he was as shocked as anyone to learn about the allegations.

“I brought it to the board’s attention to make sure this lady receives her money back that she did pay and the paperwork is being drawn up as we speak,” said Sullivant.

Sullivant tells me he became board president in 2013 after the woman’s plot was allegedly re-sold.

“For the past several years we’ve been doing everything we can to straighten this cemetery out,” said Sullivant.

He says he’s fully cooperating with local and state investigators.

“I apologize to anyone out there that was hurt by this,” added Sullivant.

It's unclear if criminal charges will follow in this case. The State of Illinois Comptroller’s office tells Fox 2 it is aware of the complaint and is working with local law enforcement, the cemetery’s board and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Consumers can call 1-877-203-3401 if they have any questions.