Metro’s Most Wanted: Tyrin Williams homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Tyrin Williams was a basketball standout at Riverview High School. He went on to play at colleges in Illinois. In March of 2016, then 21-year-old Tyrin committed to playing basketball at Harris-Stowe.

His mother Ronda said it was Easter weekend that year that her life changed. She said the last time she saw her son was the Saturday before Easter when a friend picked him up from FIVE GUYS Burgers and Fries in Creve Coeur.

Ronda said she called Tyrin the next day and he wasn’t answering. She said she knew something was wrong because he would never miss a holiday.

Ronda said she got a call on Monday that her son’s body was found shot to death in an abandoned lot in the 5800 block of Terry on March 28th, 2016.

She said police have evidence in her son’s case but they still need that last piece to make an arrest. She knows others were with her son that night and there are people out there who know what happened.

CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in this case. All tips are completely anonymous. You can call or email CrimeStoppers. That number is 1-866-371-TIPS.