Missing 9-year-old found after nearly 2-years when viewer sends TV show a tip

LUBBOCK, TX – A 9-year-old from Texas has been found in New Mexico after missing for nearly two years. KCDB-TV reports that Mariah Martinez was found thanks to a viewer tip from an A&E show called Live PD. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says that information was handed over to the Lubbock Police Department & New Mexico State Police to help find her.

Three siblings were reported missing to the Lubbock Police Department by the Department of Family and Protective Services in October 2016.

Lubbock police were contacted by an investigator with the Department of Family and Protective Services to file a missing person case on behalf of three siblings back in October 2016. Mariah Martinez was 8-years-old at the time. She was reported missing with her siblings, 5-year-old Jeremiah Martinez 5, and 2-year-old Leimiah Martinez McGavok.

An order was filed in 2016 for the emergency removal from their mother. The order came after the mother’s boyfriend punched the 5-year-old in the nose after a domestic dispute. He then threatened to kill the whole family by driving into a pond. The family was gone by the time police arrived to enact the order to remove the children.

Police received a tip that two of the children were dropped off by a family member to be with their mother in January 2017. The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports that Amanda Martinez was arrested on felony charges in 2017.

Mariah remained missing until she was found this week, March 26, in the New Mexico area. She was featured in this Live PD segment on Friday, March 23.