Obama to fundraise for Missouri’s McCaskill in Beverly Hills

Posted 8:29 pm, March 28, 2018, by , Updated at 08:28PM, March 28, 2018

U.S. Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL), left, and Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) speak on the "Dignity for Wounded Warriors Act of 2007" on Thursday, March 1, 2007, which is aimed at improving care of veterans injured while fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan. (Photo by Chuck Kennedy/MCT/MCT via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Former President Barack Obama will help fundraise for Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill’s re-election campaign in Beverly Hills.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the May fundraiser Wednesday. An Obama aide told the newspaper that McCaskill is the first individual candidate he’s raising money for this cycle.

McCaskill told the newspaper that the fundraiser also is for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. She said it was planned based on Obama’s schedule and noted that out-of-state fundraising is not unusual in U.S. Senate races.

Top Republican challenger Attorney General Josh Hawley in an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday cited the campaign stop while criticizing McCaskill as out of step with working-class and middle-class voters.

President Donald Trump earlier this month attended a Missouri fundraiser for Hawley.