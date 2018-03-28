× Police say Springfield man found shot to death inside car

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – Springfield police are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of a car.

Television station KOLR reports that the body of 30-year-old Lance Loveless was found Tuesday.

Loveless’ family says he was at a cousin’s house Monday night when another man there asked him for a ride to a gas station. The family believes he never made it to the station and was robbed. Loveless’ wallet and several other items were missing from the car.

Loveless’ mother, Cathie Lehman, says he was the father of 5- and6-year-old boys and a 12-year-old daughter.

Police said no arrests in the case had been made by Wednesday morning.

___

Information from: KOLR-TV