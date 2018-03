× ‘Purina Pooches in Ballpark’ games lets Cards fans bring pets

ST. LOUIS, MO — Cardinal fans will soon be able to bring their furry friends to the ballpark. The 14th annual “Purina Pooches in Ballpark” game is on Saturday, May 5th. Tickets go on sale at 10am Wednesday.

Last year’s event sold out in a matter of hours. Tickets are $155- dollars for a pet owner and a dog. Admission includes a pet goody bag filled with Purina samples, coupons, a buffet and unlimited water, soda and beer.

Learn more and purchase tickets here