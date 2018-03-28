× Saint Louis University holding e-waste recycling drive

ST. LOUIS, MO — It’s time for some spring cleaning. St. Louis University is sponsoring an e-waste recycling drive Wednesday. Students are collecting used electronics, appliances and paper on a lot next to Chaifetz Arena.

The event started at 7am and runs until 2pm. It’s all part of the “Recyclmania” competition among college students across the country. Last year, SLU came in third for collecting over 60 tons of electronic equipment.