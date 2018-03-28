Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Kingdom House is set to host the 6th annual spring bling brunch and auction. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the Club's historic mansion while they peruse an auction of designer and handcrafted handbags, jewelry and accessories. A delicious brunch will follow, specially designed and prepared by Moldova trained Certified Chef de Cuisine Leon Dubinovskiy.

Spring Bling Brunch & Auction

The St. Louis Woman's Club

4600 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108

Saturday, April 14 - 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

www.KingdomHouse.org