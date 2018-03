Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — New moms have a lot on their plate. So what does a nursing mom wear for to match a busy lifestyle? Lauren Pershing is the founder of Lottie Life active nursing apparel. Her clothes are all designed here in St. Louis and are made to flatter a postpartum figure.

Want to buy some of the apparel? Make certain to enter FOX2Moms at checkout for a 25-percent off discount.

More information: www.LottieLife.com.