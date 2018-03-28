× St. Louis Library offering free books and magazines for MetroLink riders

ST. LOUIS, MO — Reading is fundamental. Soon you’ll have more reading opportunities when you’re riding MetroLink. The St. Louis County Library along with the group Promise Zone will install boxes full of reading materials at four different transit locations. You’ll be able to borrow novels, magazines and children’s books for your commute.

The free program does not require a library card and there are no due dates or fines. The program kicks off Thursday at with a ceremony at the Ferguson transit location.