ST. LOUIS, MO — FOX 2 is a proud sponsor of Bark in the Park. Can you believe this year will be its 25th year? It's the largest dog festival in the Midwest and fun for the whole family. It benefits the Humane Society of Missouri.

Bark in the Park

8am - 1pm Saturday, May 19th

Cricket Field in Forest Park

More information: hsmo.org/bark