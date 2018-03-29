× Cancer vaccine cures 97% of mice with tumors; human testing soon

ST. LOUIS, MO — There may soon be a new cancer treatment that eliminates the need for chemotherapy and it may be available in just a few years. Researchers have developed a cancer vaccine that’s cured 97-percent of mice with tumors. Side effects include injection site soreness and fever.

Rather than creating lasting immunity, the vaccine activates the immune system then attacks tumors in certain forms of the disease, such as lymphoma

The cancer vaccine will be tested on humans with low-grade lymphoma later this year. If approved researchers expect it will be one-to-two years before it is available