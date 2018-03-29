Cardinals Drop Season Opener to Mets 9-4 in New York

Jose Martinez was the hitting star for the Cardinals. He had three hits, including a solo home run to go along with two RBI. Yadier Molina tied a team record with his fourth opening day home run. Molina's two run blast off the left field foul pole gave the Cards a 2-1 second inning lead.
Matt Bowman, coming out of the Cardinals bullpen was ineffective, allowing three run in a third of an inning pitched. But 21 year old rookie Jordan Hicks pitched a scoreless seventh inning, that included his first Major League strikeout.
The Cardinals return to action on Saturday afternoon with game two of their three game set against the Mets in New York. Michael Wacha will start on the mound on Saturday for the Redbirds.