Cardinals Drop Season Opener to Mets 9-4 in New York

The 2018 Baseball season started off with a thud for the St. Louis Cardinals. They lost their opening game of the year to the Mets, 9-4 in New York on Thursday. Carlos Martinez struggled with control for four and a third innings before being pulled. Martinez (0-1), ended up allowing five runs, four of them earned. He also walked six batters.

Jose Martinez was the hitting star for the Cardinals. He had three hits, including a solo home run to go along with two RBI. Yadier Molina tied a team record with his fourth opening day home run. Molina's two run blast off the left field foul pole gave the Cards a 2-1 second inning lead.

Matt Bowman, coming out of the Cardinals bullpen was ineffective, allowing three run in a third of an inning pitched. But 21 year old rookie Jordan Hicks pitched a scoreless seventh inning, that included his first Major League strikeout.

The Cardinals return to action on Saturday afternoon with game two of their three game set against the Mets in New York. Michael Wacha will start on the mound on Saturday for the Redbirds.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne was in New York to cover the Cardinals opening day game.