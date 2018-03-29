Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY…MARCH 30, 2018
.
Now for something completely different!!…A dry day… really a dry day…Clouds Friday morning giving way to more and more sunshine in the afternoon. Mid 50’s in the afternoon…chilly to cold in the morning. Clear skies Friday evening…but more and more clouds taking control…The Easter weekend:
Saturday…clouds with periods of rain…58 but dropping all afternoon
Saturday night…dry…clouds
Sunday…Clouds control…the morning looks dry…developing rain in the afternoon and night…maybe some wet snow late night.
.
More rain with us Monday and Tuesday.
*** no rush of the planting season… plus the second full moon of the month of March occurs on March 31.