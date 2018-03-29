× Farmington police search for two missing teens

FARMINGTON, MO – Police are asking for the public’s help to find two runaway teens last seen near the Farmington Elks Lodge at around 10pm Monday. A Facebook post from the Farmington Police Departmartment says that Jack Burgio, 14, and James Warren, 13, are headed to an unknown destination.

“I am one the boy’s mother. We live in Kirksville, Missouri. He was a resident of the children’s home there in Farmington. I am at a loss, I have no idea where he is, where he could be. We know absolutely no one in that part of the state. Thank you all for the shares and looking for him!!!!!” writes Susan Wilson at around 12am Thursday on Facebook.

A woman who says she is Jack’s mother, Laura Burgio, writes on Facebook at around 5am Thursday, “No, they have not been found yet. Please continue to share this post.”

Anyone with information should contact the Farmington Police Department at 573-756-6686.