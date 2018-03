Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — You know that smoking is bad for you. Vaping is another form of nicotine intake, and some may argue it's less harmful. But, do you know what "Juuling" is? It's a form of vaping, and with more desirable flavors and more harmful chemicals.

