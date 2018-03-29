Los Angeles Rams may be first NFL team with male cheerleaders

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 10: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams gives directions from the sidelines during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
ST. LOUIS, MO — The Los Angeles Rams are set to make history this upcoming season. The franchise will become the first NFL team to include men on their cheerleading squad. Two men are among the 76 finalists who earned a spot on the roster made up of 40 cheerleaders.
The Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts both have male stuntmen representing the team. Never before have we seen men perform as dancers for a NFL team.