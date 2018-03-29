× Man charged in north St. Louis double shooting

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 24-year-old man in connection with a July 2017 double shooting that left one man dead.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred before 3 p.m. on July 4 in the 1600 block of Cole Street; that’s in the Carr Square neighborhood.

Police found the victims inside a parked a vehicle. The driver, 24-year-old Bobby Slack, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for a minor injury.

Detectives determined the victims were the targets in a drive-by shooting and then crashed into a parked car.

Police eventually arrested Arthur Ford in connection with the shooting. Ford was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action. He remains jailed on a $1 million cash-only bond.