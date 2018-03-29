× Man charged with St. Patrick’s Day killing

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 35-year-old local man in connection with a murder on St. Patrick’s Day.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened just before 11:20 p.m. in the 4500 block of Nebraska Avenue.

The victim, 37-year-old Jerry Scott, was found with several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police eventually identified and apprehended a suspect, identified as Vinson Griffin.

Griffin was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains jailed on a $1 million cash-only bond.