Missouri House passes budget plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri House lawmakers have approved a budget for the upcoming fiscal year with more money for early education and flat funding for public colleges and universities.

But the budget passed by lawmakers Thursday doesn’t restore cuts to services for seniors and people with disabilities.

Republican lawmakers touted another $48 million for early education programs, along with a deal to keep public higher education funding level if most universities agree not to raise tuition more than 1 percent.

They got pushback from members of the Democratic minority, who called for more money for in-home and nursing care for seniors and people with disabilities.

Funding for those services was cut this year, and Republican legislative leaders had pledged a solution. But lawmakers have yet to reach an agreement.

The budget now heads to the Senate.