Missouri lawmakers grow budget by $700M, mainly for Medicaid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri lawmakers have approved an additional $700 million of spending this year, primarily to fund higher-than-expected costs in the Medicaid health care program for low-income residents.

The Senate gave final approval Thursday to the supplemental budget bill, sending it to Gov. Eric Greitens. The House approved it earlier this month.

The bill adds nearly $705 million of spending authority to the roughly $27.7 billion budget for the 2018 fiscal year that runs through June.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Brown says Medicaid costs account for about $622 million of that increase.

The legislation includes a mixture of federal, state and other funding sources. State general revenues account for $162 million of the additional spending, which is more than lawmakers had originally expected to spend on a mid-year budget adjustment.