Missouri woman charged with smuggling drugs in Bible

NEVADA, Mo. – A woman has been charged with trying to smuggle drugs to an inmate at a southwest Missouri jail inside a Bible.

The Kansas City Star reports that Ashley Despain, of Nevada, Missouri, was charged this week with delivery or possession of a controlled substance in a jail. No attorney is listed for Despain in online court records. Bond is set at $5,000.

Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher says putting drugs inside a Bible is the “wrong kind of help.” Typically authorities don’t allow people to deliver items to inmates, but exceptions are made for books and the Bible.

Despain was arrested in the parking lot after a jailer found a small baggie of marijuana wedged between the binding and the Bible’s pages. A passenger was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

