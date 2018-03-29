More hover-board injuries are from falls, not fires

ST. LOUIS, MO — The hoverboard craze started in 2015. So far they've landed more than 26,000 kids in hospital emergency rooms. Millions of these self-balancing scooters were sold before reports of batteries overheating and bursting into flames prompted widespread recalls. But falls; not fires; are by far the most common cause of injuries.