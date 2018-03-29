× Poets invited to apply for annual Illinois statewide competition

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Emerging writers are invited to submit their poetry to the 14th Annual Illinois Emerging Writers Competition.

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White says the contest celebrates talented poets and gives writers an outlet for their work. The winner will receive the Gwendolyn Brooks Poetry Award, named after the influential late Pulitzer Prize winner who grew up on Chicago’s South Side.

The competition is open to all Illinois residents ages 18 and over. The top three entries will receive a cash prize and have their work submitted to literary magazines across the state. The winners will also read their poems at a ceremony later this year at the Illinois State Library in Springfield.

Entries are due June 30. Applications can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.