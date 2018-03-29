Pothole repairs stalled by constant rain, MoDOT says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - This is the time of year is when we see the most potholes, but work crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation haven’t been able to fix them because of all of this rain.

MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker said all of this rain is making it very hard to seal up any potholes. He said if the roads aren’t dry then the patching they do tends to pop up

Becker said the rain also makes the potholes bigger.

“The water gets in there and seeps in any cracks and when the traffic hits it, and it pumps that crack and pushes things around and causes it to be worse,” Becker said.

He said crews are out on the roads with air compressors trying to dry and seal the holes when there are breaks in the rain. March is when they do the most pothole work and all this rain is going to make for even more work when the sun does finally come out.

If you see a pothole that needs to be fixed, you’re asked to contact MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT.

On Thursday evening, MoDOT announced it would close two lanes of eastbound Interstate 64 at Vandeventer and one westbound lane between 21st and Jefferson to make pothole repairs. It's possible the work could last through the Friday morning rush hour.