Robbers hit 4th area jewelry store in two weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO - Armed robbers hit "The Diamond Shop" jewelry store located at 12 North Central in Clayton Thursday morning. That also happens to be blocks away from police headquarters and the St. Louis County courthouse.

FOX 2's Michelle Madaras says investigators are still inside the store two hours later. Police have not said what, if anything, the robbers got away with.

This is the 4th area jewelry store robbery in the past two weeks. Police are still trying to determine if the crimes are connected. A downtown jewelry store was hit earlier this week. Two locations were hit in Creve Coeur over the past two weeks.