ST. LOUIS, MO — She's a fashion designer, stylist, business owner and is always giving back through her non-profit "Makeover for a Cause." Now Ola Hawatmeh is dealing with another cancer diagnosis and is now bringing awareness to breast cancer.
St. Louis designer holding breast cancer survivor fashion week
-
SSM Health Medical Minute – Hidden Scar Breast Surgery
-
Pink at the Rink: Breast Cancer Awareness Night at Scottrade Center
-
No more scars after breast cancer surgery
-
Certain treatments may cause heart damage
-
Fight cancer with these black bean tacos
-
-
Doctors express concerns over “23 and Me” test results
-
Cancer Screening Awareness Week
-
Dr. Theresa Clears Confusion With Connection of Birth Control And Breast Cancer
-
FDA approval of self testing for breast cancer genes comes with cautions
-
Ralph Lauren will lead Variety’s Annual Runway Lights Fashion Show
-
-
Julia Louis-Dreyfus boasts about ‘great results’ after cancer surgery
-
2018 Undy RunWalk raises funds for colorectal cancer screenings
-
Missouri has the 6th highest lung cancer rate in the nation