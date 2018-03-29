The desperate search for injured veteran’s lost service dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – For the last few years, Summer's mismatched eyes—one blue, one brown—have not lost sight of her owner, 56-year-old Andre Wild.

The Miniature Australian Shepard is Andre's service dog. He got her after the VA diagnosed him with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Andre’s sister, Linda Chambers, said Summer helps him cope with his PTSD and stay calm and focus.

"It's better than any medication," she said.

Now, at a time Andre may need Summer more than ever, she's nowhere to be found.

Andre and Summer were involved in a car accident March 17 at the intersection of South Morrison Avenue and St. Clair Avenue in Collinsville, Illinois. They were both ejected from their SUV. Andre was rushed to the hospital and has been in the Intensive Care Unit ever since. A traumatized Summer ran from the scene.

"They said when they brought him in from the accident scene, he kept jumping up saying, 'I’ve got to get my dog, I’ve got to get my dog'," Linda said.

On March 26, a police officer in Collinsville spotted Summer, still wearing her service vest, near Fairmount Park. She managed to evade his capture.

"If you try to approach her, she’ll probably run off," said Linda. "But if you lay down, she’s going to be like, ‘what’s this,’ and approach you."

Desperate to find her, Linda has posted flyers, reached out to police, sent out a MIMI Alert (an AMBER Alert for pets), and posted about her on lost pet sites. She feels the sooner Summer is found, the faster her brother will heal.

"All I’m asking is keep your eyes out driving in that area. Just look and see if you can spot her," said Linda.

If you do spot her, please contact the Collinsville Animal Control at 618-346-5213.