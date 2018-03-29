Three hide in bathroom during home invasion near Collinsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, IL — Frightening moments in Madison County after a home invasion forces three people, including a young child, to hide for their own safety. It happened at just before midnight Wednesday on Fairmont Avenue not far from Black Lane in State Park Place.

Authorities with the Madison County Sheriff's Department would not detail how the suspects got into the home but investigators tell us the suspects did make a forced entry. A man and a woman in their mid-20s were in the home along with a 4-year-old girl. Authorities say all three hid in a bathroom.

The suspects were in the home for two to three minutes and then left. It's unclear what if anything was taken. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

Investigators believe at least two suspects were involved in the home invasion but they have not released any details on suspect descriptions.

Madison County Sheriff Deputies at the home invasion scene also had a car pulled over a short distance away, outside of a market. There appeared to be three people in the car. Police took one of the people into a patrol unit but at this point its unclear what that might have to do with the home invasion.