Aid cut for 1,200 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ More than 1,200 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services following a budget cut last year.

Data from the state Department of Health and Senior Services provided to The Associated Press on Friday show roughly 1,254 people were cut off from those services.

Funding cuts last year triggered more stringent eligibility requirements for aid for the elderly and disabled. Republican Gov. Eric Greitens vetoed a bill that would have prevented cuts, and lawmakers have not yet agreed on another funding source.

About 3,500 still are getting that care, and another 2,700 people have not yet had their eligibility reassessed.