Bakery cooks up ‘Fried Rice’ April Fools’ Day cupcakes

ST. LOUIS, MO — A local gourmet bakery is playing a tasty trick this April Fools' Day. The Cup is selling a special cupcake for the holiday of pranks inspired by fried rice.

The Fried Rice Cupcake will feature a golden yellow cupcake topped with The Cup's signature chocolate buttercream frosting. The Cup's creative bakers will mimic the look of soy sauce-soaked rice with a mix of chocolate jimmies and will use colorful candies to add "carrots" and "broccoli." To finish the masterpiece, cupcakes will be topped with "chopsticks" made from wooden coffee stirrers before being placed in classic Chinese takeout containers. Each cupcake also comes with a fortune cookie.

In past years, The Cup created cupcakes mimicking mashed potatoes, taco salad and a root beer float.

The Fried Rice Cupcake will be available Friday and Saturday, March 30 and 31 at both locations of The Cup (Central West End and Edwardsville, IL) until sold out. The Cup is closed on Sundays.

More information: http://www.cravethecup.com/

The Cup Central West End

28 Maryland Plaza Rear

St. Louis, MO 63108

314-367-6111

The Cup Edwardsville

1057 Century Dr.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

618-656-2287