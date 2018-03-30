Concerns over Easter forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Many families will be busy this weekend, celebrating Passover and Easter, as well as keeping an eye on the skies over worries about the weather.

Friday's break from the rain provided worshippers enough dry time to walk the stations of the cross outdoors. And--rain or shine--hundreds will head to Queeny Park on Saturday for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Hunt for the Cure Easter egg hunt.

But Sunday is what many are worrying about. The Lady of the Snows in Belleville is moving its outdoor Sunday service inside, just to be safe.