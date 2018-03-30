Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THE WEEKEND…MARCH 31-APRIL 1, 2018

After all the sun yesterday…just a memory for the Easter weekend…

Saturday…lots of clouds, windy with a spray of rain showers especially around midday…winds turn to the west and temps start to drop from the 50’s into the 40’s during the afternoon.

