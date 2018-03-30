Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THE WEEKEND…MARCH 31-APRIL 1, 2018
.
After all the sun yesterday…just a memory for the Easter weekend…
Saturday…lots of clouds, windy with a spray of rain showers especially around midday…winds turn to the west and temps start to drop from the 50’s into the 40’s during the afternoon.
Saturday night…clouds and dry and cold 32 for the low
Sunday…clouds, wind and very cold for this time of year…40 at best…so much of the day in the 30’s… plus expect some rain and wet snow…especially from STL and points south.
More clouds and rain maybe a few storms Monday and Tuesday…the beat goes on.