Federal charges for couple accused of secretly photographing children

ST. LOUIS – Two people accused of secretly photographing girls in bathroom stalls around the St. Louis area are now facing federal charges.

The defendants, Heather McDorman and Zachary Hamby are suspected of taking pictures of girls in bathrooms at churches, malls and stores, as well as sexually abusing a boy.

Both already face charges of invasion of privacy and statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy in St. Louis County.

Hamby and McDorman each face federal charges of production of child pornography and attempted production of child pornography.