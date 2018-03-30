Federal charges for couple accused of secretly photographing children

Posted 5:39 pm, March 30, 2018, by , Updated at 05:38PM, March 30, 2018

Heather McDorman

ST. LOUIS – Two people accused of secretly photographing girls in bathroom stalls around the St. Louis area are now facing federal charges.

The defendants, Heather McDorman and Zachary Hamby are suspected of taking pictures of girls in bathrooms at churches, malls and stores, as well as sexually abusing a boy.

Both already face charges of invasion of privacy and statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy in St. Louis County.

Zachary Hamby

Hamby and McDorman each face federal charges of production of child pornography and attempted production of child pornography.